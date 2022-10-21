Lockheed Martin Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 15,851 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 88% compared to the average volume of 8,431 call options.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.0 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $444.34 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $454.08.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

