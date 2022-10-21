Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 205,516 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 85% compared to the typical daily volume of 111,129 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PBR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $15.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $16.30.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.2949 per share. This represents a yield of 44.8%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,460,368,000 after acquiring an additional 16,321,722 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after purchasing an additional 826,668 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.8% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,458,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,197,000 after purchasing an additional 616,595 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.2% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,179,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $150,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,279,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,390,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

