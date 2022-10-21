Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives C$13.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Down 1.2 %

CSH.UN stock opened at C$8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 412.50. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$8.23 and a 1-year high of C$13.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.15.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Chartwell Retirement Residences

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,060.00%.

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Virginia Ann Davis bought 5,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,068.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$167,012.90.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

(Get Rating)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Articles

