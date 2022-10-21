Analysts Set Man Group Limited (LON:EMG) Price Target at GBX 294.33

Shares of Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 294.33 ($3.56).

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Man Group from GBX 322 ($3.89) to GBX 313 ($3.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday.

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group Stock Performance

LON:EMG opened at GBX 210 ($2.54) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 567.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 237.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 243.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 277 ($3.35).

Man Group Cuts Dividend

Man Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.18%.

(Get Rating)

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.