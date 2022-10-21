Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives C$1.84 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$2.10 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Down 1.8 %

TSE TWM opened at C$1.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.27. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$0.97 and a 52 week high of C$1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.22. The stock has a market cap of C$451.54 million and a P/E ratio of 7.64.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$793.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$585.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.