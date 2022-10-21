Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Receives C$1,802.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1,802.67.

Insider Activity at Shopify

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.03, for a total value of C$137,624.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,669,003.14.

Shopify Trading Up 4.9 %

Shopify stock opened at C$40.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.93 billion and a PE ratio of 215.47. Shopify has a 12-month low of C$33.00 and a 12-month high of C$222.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 10.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$258.32.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

