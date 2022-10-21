Belite Bio, Inc’s (NASDAQ:BLTE) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 26th

Belite Bio’s (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, October 26th. Belite Bio had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $36,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of BLTE opened at $29.65 on Friday. Belite Bio has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio, Inc ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

