The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives $35.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $243,127,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 135,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $670,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.