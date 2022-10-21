NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives $22.79 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.79.
Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,143.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $48,990. Corporate insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.
NerdWallet Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. NerdWallet has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.
NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NerdWallet will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About NerdWallet
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
