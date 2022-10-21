NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives $22.79 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.79.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,143.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $48,990. Corporate insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

NerdWallet Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 68.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 25,285 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at $377,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in NerdWallet by 208.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. NerdWallet has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NerdWallet will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NerdWallet

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.