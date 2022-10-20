US Bancorp DE Sells 9,432 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Cummins worth $14,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth $41,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

Insider Activity

Cummins Price Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $224.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.54. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.