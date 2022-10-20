Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,583 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in Eaton by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 9,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $380,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Eaton by 17.6% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.2% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Stock Down 1.2 %

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

ETN stock opened at $139.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

