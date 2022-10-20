Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in State Street by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 42.9% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of State Street by 165.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

NYSE STT opened at $64.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.79.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

