Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after buying an additional 904,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,600,000 after acquiring an additional 900,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,847,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,474,000 after acquiring an additional 734,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 852.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,468,000 after acquiring an additional 630,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 2.9 %

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $101.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.24. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $223.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

