Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,632 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.3% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $241.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

