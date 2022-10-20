Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,363 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,719,000 after acquiring an additional 316,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,418,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $945,771,000 after purchasing an additional 244,027 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.7 %

FIS opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.37 and a fifty-two week high of $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

