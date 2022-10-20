Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 70,962 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $15,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in State Street by 81.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of State Street by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $64.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average is $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

