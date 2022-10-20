Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Makes New $32,000 Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,435,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Exelon by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Exelon by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Exelon by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Exelon by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXC. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Exelon Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

