US Bancorp DE Buys 1,864 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Humana were worth $17,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM opened at $500.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $492.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.17. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $514.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.28.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.