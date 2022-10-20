Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $775,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $62,590,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 28.0% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 335.4% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 41.8% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.83. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ally Financial to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.79.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

