Empirical Finance LLC Has $450,000 Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Equifax by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $817,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Equifax stock opened at $160.12 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.74 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.44.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

