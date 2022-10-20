Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 5.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 20.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $256.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $308.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.55, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

