W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of W.W. Grainger worth $21,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,353,000 after purchasing an additional 140,892 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $214,942,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 338,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,814,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GWW opened at $521.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $539.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $421.98 and a 12 month high of $588.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $538.33.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

