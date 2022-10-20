Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.8% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $44,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $168.00 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.93.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

