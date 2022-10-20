ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,149 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE LHX opened at $237.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.49 and its 200 day moving average is $234.95.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,478 shares of company stock worth $6,568,058 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.55.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.