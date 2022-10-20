Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 716,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,931 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $64,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.69. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

