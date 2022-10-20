Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.4% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 875,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,214 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 71,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $103.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

