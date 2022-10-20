Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE XOM opened at $103.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $432.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

