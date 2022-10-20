Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.5% of Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda’s holdings in Visa were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE:V opened at $186.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.16 and a 200 day moving average of $202.89. The company has a market capitalization of $352.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.