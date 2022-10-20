Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $251.98 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,942,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Exxon Mobil worth $251,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,277,000 after buying an additional 1,973,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after buying an additional 2,245,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.87.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $103.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $432.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

