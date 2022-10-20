Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Visa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after acquiring an additional 225,605 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,171,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,255,791,000 after purchasing an additional 131,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.61.

Visa Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of V opened at $186.41 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $352.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

