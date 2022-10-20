Core Alternative Capital Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.3% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. City State Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 875,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,214 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 71,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

XOM stock opened at $103.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $432.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

