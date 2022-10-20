Pflug Koory LLC Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Visa by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.61.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $186.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $352.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.89. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.