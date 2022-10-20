Pflug Koory LLC Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Visa by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.61.
Visa Price Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.