Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 358 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 188.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $6,269,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,214,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 581,048 shares of company stock worth $84,917,582. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $123.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $376.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

