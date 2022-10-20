Empirical Finance LLC Has $549,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after purchasing an additional 702,408 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in American Water Works by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,045,000 after purchasing an additional 238,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,001,000 after buying an additional 27,764 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $134.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.50. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.83.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

