Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average is $62.56. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.