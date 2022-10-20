Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,312 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AA. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 76.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $335,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

