Smith Salley & Associates Has $23.01 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,842 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.0% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Visa were worth $23,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $186.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $352.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.89.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.61.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

