Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,675 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,474 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.9% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,234,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 21.2% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 7.6% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 7.3% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 43,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.61.

Insider Activity

Visa Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $186.41 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.16 and its 200-day moving average is $202.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $352.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

