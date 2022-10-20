Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,374 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $186.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.89.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.61.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

