Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 680 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $200.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $186.89 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

