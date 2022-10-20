Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,957 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $180.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

