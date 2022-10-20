Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 588 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,577,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,476,000 after buying an additional 1,493,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in ONEOK by 266.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after purchasing an additional 583,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $61.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

