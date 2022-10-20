Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.21. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

