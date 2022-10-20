Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $27,000 Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAX. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Baxter International by 252.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Baxter International stock opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.28.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.