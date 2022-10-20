Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $189,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6,887.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies Stock Up 4.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.73.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $174.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.25 and its 200-day moving average is $167.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

