Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Invests $26,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $223.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,788. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.