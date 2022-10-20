The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Granger Management LLC

Granger Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,097 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.2% of Granger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Granger Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.48.

NYSE DIS opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.