Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,724 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,986 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 38.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 27,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.76 and its 200-day moving average is $107.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $180.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.48.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

