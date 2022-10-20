Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $4.71 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,917 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 323.3% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.8% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,046,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $146,680,000 after buying an additional 20,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.76 and a 200-day moving average of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

