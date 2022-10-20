ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,838,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 562,999 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.8% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Exxon Mobil worth $243,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.1% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 319,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after purchasing an additional 103,790 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 229,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 13,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $103.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

